Great Barr man charged with firearm and drugs offences after police stop car

By Eleanor Lawson

A 24-year-old man from Great Barr has been charged with firearm and drugs offences after officers stopped a vehicle earlier this week.

Joshua Barrett was stopped by firearms officers on Walsall Road in Great Barr.
A car was stopped by firearm officers on Walsall Road on Tuesday, and an imitation firearm was found along with cash, mobile phones and cannabis.

Joshua Barrett, of West Road in Great Barr, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm, possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, using criminal property and driving without insurance or a licence.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on October 4 and was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on November 1.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re relentless in our fight against organised crime and have launched Operation Target, which involves officers using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting offenders as part of our ongoing crackdown to stop those involved in serious crime."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

