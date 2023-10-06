Great Barr man charged with firearm and drugs offences after police stop car

Joshua Barrett was stopped by firearms officers on Walsall Road in Great Barr.

A car was stopped by firearm officers on Walsall Road on Tuesday, and an imitation firearm was found along with cash, mobile phones and cannabis.

Joshua Barrett, of West Road in Great Barr, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm, possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, using criminal property and driving without insurance or a licence.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on October 4 and was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on November 1.