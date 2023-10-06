Notification Settings

Armed police seen in Wolverhampton street - road cordoned off since mid-afternoon

By Eleanor Lawson

Armed police are in attendance at on ongoing incident on a residential street in Wolverhampton.

Armed police are at the scene in Moathouse Lane, Wolverhampton.
Moathouse Lane has been cordoned off since approximately 2pm this afternoon, with residents speaking of their alarm at the situation.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

