Police appeal for wanted 52-year-old Walsall man in connection to robbery

West Midlands Police are appealing for information about 52-year-old Matthew Stanton, from Walsall, who is wanted in connection with a robbery.
Police have asked anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch via Live Chat, or their 101 number 20/464520/23.
