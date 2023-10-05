Notification Settings

Police appeal for wanted 52-year-old Walsall man in connection to robbery

By Daniel Walton

Police are appealing for a man they want to talk to in connection with a robbery.

West Midlands Police are appealing for information about 52-year-old Matthew Stanton, from Walsall, who is wanted in connection with a robbery.

Police have asked anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch via Live Chat, or their 101 number 20/464520/23.

West Midlands Police wrote on Twitter: "Have you seen Matthew Stanton? The 52-year-old from Walsall is wanted for robbery.

"Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us via LiveChat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/464520/23."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

