CCTV image released after boy, 14, threatened with knife in Dudley attempted robbery

The appeal comes after the teenager was approached by two people at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, August 16.
The two men threatened the boy with a knife and demanded he hand over his trainers. The teenager refused and the duo made off, making further threats as they left.
West Midlands Police said: "We want to identify them after an attempted robbery at the Merry Hill shopping centre. Two people approached a 14-year-old boy, threatened him with a knife and demanded he hand over his trainers.
"The teenager refused and the duo made off, making further threats as they left. It happened at around 12.20pm on Wednesday 16 August."
West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information to get into contact through their 101 number, or alternatively by the Live Chat on their website quoting 20/649314/23.