CCTV image released after boy, 14, threatened with knife in Dudley attempted robbery

By Daniel Walton

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery at Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

Do you recognise this pair? Police would like to speak to them in relation to a robbery in Merry Hill.
The appeal comes after the teenager was approached by two people at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, August 16.

The two men threatened the boy with a knife and demanded he hand over his trainers. The teenager refused and the duo made off, making further threats as they left.

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information to get into contact through their 101 number, or alternatively by the Live Chat on their website quoting 20/649314/23.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

