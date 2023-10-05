CCTV image released after boy, 14, threatened with knife in Dudley attempted robbery

Do you recognise this pair? Police would like to speak to them in relation to a robbery in Merry Hill.

The appeal comes after the teenager was approached by two people at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, August 16.

The two men threatened the boy with a knife and demanded he hand over his trainers. The teenager refused and the duo made off, making further threats as they left.

West Midlands Police said: "We want to identify them after an attempted robbery at the Merry Hill shopping centre. Two people approached a 14-year-old boy, threatened him with a knife and demanded he hand over his trainers.

"The teenager refused and the duo made off, making further threats as they left. It happened at around 12.20pm on Wednesday 16 August."