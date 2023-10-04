Shots fired outside shop on Birmingham street in early hours

Shots were fired from a car outside a shop in Birmingham at approximately 3am on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Stratford Road at around 3am after it was reported that a car had pulled up near to a shop and an occupant of the car discharged a firearm. No-one was injured.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are working to understand what exactly happened and why it happened.

"We are examining CCTV but we need people who may have video footage or ring doorbell footage to get in touch with us and upload it to the following link: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C13-PO1.

"We are also aware of a separate incident that happened on 26 September where a worker was threatened.

"At this stage we do not know if the incidents are linked, but we are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses."

The spokesperson went on to say: "We know that people who live, visit or work in the area will be understandably shocked and upset by what has happened and our investigation is ongoing.