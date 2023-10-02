Police hunt 52-year-old wanted man believed to be in Kidderminster

Jason Barker was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ court on June 22.
West Mercia Police believes he is in the Kidderminster area.
The force has issued an image of the man in a bid to help with the search.
People with information about his whereabouts should contact PC Jamie Heffernan on Jamie.Heffernan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01562826143
WANTED: Jason Barker— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) October 2, 2023
