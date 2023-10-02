Notification Settings

Police hunt 52-year-old wanted man believed to be in Kidderminster

By Isabelle Parkin

Police are hunting a 52-year-old man who is wanted for failure to appear in court.

Police are looking for 52-year-old Jason Barker
Jason Barker was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ court on June 22.

West Mercia Police believes he is in the Kidderminster area.

The force has issued an image of the man in a bid to help with the search.

People with information about his whereabouts should contact PC Jamie Heffernan on Jamie.Heffernan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01562826143

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

