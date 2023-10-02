Police hunt 52-year-old wanted man believed to be in Kidderminster

WANTED: Jason Barker



Police are looking for 52-year-old Jason Barker who is wanted for failure to appear at court on 22 June.



Anyone with info is asked to contact PC Jamie Heffernan on Jamie.Heffernan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01562826143https://t.co/5XlPOJytQF pic.twitter.com/nqsPvjqeDF