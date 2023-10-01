Notification Settings

Van driver due in court on drink-driving charge after late-night crash with car

By Deborah HardimanBrierley HillCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A van driver is due to appear in court in connection with a crash involving a car and a van.

Both drivers needed medical attention after the crash. Photo: Rapid Recovery 24/7
Ben Sanderson of Brompton Drive, Brierley Hill, has been charged with driving while unfit through drink.

The crash involved a grey Audi and a white van and in Mill Street in Brierley Hill at about 10.40pm on Friday, leaving both vehicles with significant damage.

Photos from the scene showed front-end damage to the van, which had its bumper ad radiator grill pushed in, while the front offside corner of the Audi had also sustained significant damage.

The van and Audi at the scene. Photo: Rapid Recovery 24/7

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said nobody was trapped, but one driver was examined by paramedics after reporting chest pains and cuts, while another had "cut his lip".

One crew from Brierley Hill attended the crash scene, along with paramedics and officers from West Midlands Police.

The 21-year-old will appear before magistrates in Dudley on October 19.

