Man jailed for kicking police officer in the chest at railway station

Timothy Joseph Hudson-Burke, of Sandon Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of Assaulting an Emergency Worker and Resisting an Officer in the Execution of their Duties. Photo: British Transport Police

Timothy Joseph Hudson-Burke, of Sandon Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker and resisting an officer in the execution of their duties.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 13, and he was also fined £200.

The court heard how, on Friday, August 11, at around 7.30pm, officers were carrying out high visibility patrols at Birmingham New Street when they became aware of three men acting suspiciously.

As officers approached them, Burke became aggressive and kicked one of them, with force, to the torso. He was subsequently arrested following a struggle.

Sergeant Kamran Arshad said: "Violence and aggression against anyone is simply not acceptable.

"Burke's actions resulted in him receiving a prison sentence where he will hopefully now reflect on his actions.