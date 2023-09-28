Notification Settings

Family's appeal to find killer 18 years after 'kind and loving' man was shot

By Daniel Walton

The family of a man who was killed 18 years ago have issued a heartfelt appeal on the anniversary of his death.

Mohammed Yasin, who was killed in a shooting in 2005.
Mohammad Yasin was 50 years old when he was shot on Wednesday, September 28, 2005. He was found near the front door of his home in Whitehall Road, Bordesley Green, Birmingham.

Now, his family are still seeking answers to help bring his killers to justice.

The family of Yasin said: "Mohammad Yasin was a kind and loving person to family and friends.

"He is dearly missed by us all. There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about him. We as a family need justice and closure."

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards from our Homicide Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mohammed's family who deserve justice and closure after enduring this pain 18 years on.

"In these circumstances, no case is ever closed and will always look at new information that comes to light, no matter how small it is how much time has passed.

The investigation into the murder remains open, with detectives encouraging anyone with information, no matter how small to get in touch.

"Someone out there knows something. It might be small to you, but it could make a difference to our investigation and Mohammed’s family.

"I would encourage anyone who knows what happened that day to examine their conscience and do the right thing - call us."

Information can be given to the review team on 101, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Daniel Walton

