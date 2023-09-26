Police appeal after staff at Walsall shop threatened by man with needle in robbery

The incident took place at a store on High Street, Pelsall, between 5.10pm and 5.15pm on August 24.
West Midlands Police said a man threatened a member of staff with a needle after being challenged about unpaid items before leaving.
The force has issued images of a man officers want to speak to following the robbery.
Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/745617/23.
