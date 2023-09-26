Notification Settings

Police appeal after staff at Walsall shop threatened by man with needle in robbery

By Isabelle Parkin

Police are appealing for information after a man threatened staff at a Walsall shop with a needle when he was challenged over not paying for items.

West Midlands Police has released an image of a man who officers want to speak to
The incident took place at a store on High Street, Pelsall, between 5.10pm and 5.15pm on August 24.

West Midlands Police said a man threatened a member of staff with a needle after being challenged about unpaid items before leaving.

The force has issued images of a man officers want to speak to following the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/745617/23.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

