West Mercia Police officer admits five counts of sexual touching

The officer will be sentenced at a later date

PC Mark Slade, aged 48, appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Slade, who was based at West Mercia Police headquarters in Hindlip, Worcestershire, resigned from the force earlier this month.

He was suspended in February 2023, within 72 hours of his arrest by Kent Police.

During a night out in Maidstone in January this year Slade sexually assaulted five victims by touching them in a sexual manner without their consent.

He will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “This is an example of an officer who has no place in policing. I’m pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared his victims the distress of a trial.

“I’d like to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and thank our colleagues at Kent Police for pursing the allegations and securing a conviction.