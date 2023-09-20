Millions of pounds seized from criminals across region in a year as fraud recoveries surge

Police forces can recover the proceeds of crime through confiscation and forfeiture orders, which require those found guilty to pay a fine, or give the police the power to seize assets from them.
Police in Staffordshire and the West Midlands seized around £6.7 million in assets and money from criminals in the year to March, new figures show.
Police forces can recover the proceeds of crime through confiscation and forfeiture orders, which require those found guilty to pay a fine, or give the police the power to seize assets from them.