Wolverhampton man arrested after aggravated burglary that left woman in 70s 'shaken'

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested.

The incident happened just before 5.30pm on Tuesday at a home on Crateford Lane, Brewood.

Staffordshire Police say the suspect broke into the home and threatened a woman in her 70s.

He took her phone, watch, and car keys and escaped after driving away in her Citroen which was parked on the drive.

The victim was left shaken following the ordeal and is being supported by officers from Staffordshire Police.

On Wednesday night, police found the stolen car in Wolverhampton. A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton has since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, dangerous driving, and failing to stop.

He remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We understand the distress this incident caused the victim and her family. Our enquiries are progressing at speed and we are continuing to support her throughout the investigation.

"We are still keen to speak to anyone with any information, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.