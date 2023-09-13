West Midlands and Staffordshire Police receive 42 reports of upskirting over the last two years

42 reports of upskirting were made to West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police in 2021 and 2022.

Figures obtained through a freedom of information request by RADAR show that 22 upskirting offences were recorded by West Midlands Police in 2021 and 2022, while Staffordshire Police received 20 reports.

However only one of these 42 reports had led to action being taken against the alleged offender by the time the information was requested by RADAR, which was an incident reported to West Midlands Police.

The statistics also show an increase in reports of upskirting from 2021 to 2022, with West Midlands Police seeing a rise from eight to 14, and Staffordshire seeing an increase from seven to 13.

Furthermore, staggering figures obtained by Sky News show that 1,150 upskirting crimes have been recorded since 2019, with 40 per cent of victims being children - some of which were as young as three years old.

Upskirting is a form of voyeurism where someone uses a camera or phone to take photos or videos underneath a person's clothes without their permission. It was outlawed illegal in England and Wales in 2019.

The End Violence Against Women Coalition said a focus on public awareness campaigns and school education on healthy sex and relationships is needed to tackle the crime.

Andrea Simon, director of the coalition, said: "It is vital we take this behaviour seriously, so those who do it know they will face consequences for it, but also to prevent the potential escalation of sexual offending.

"We need to think about upskirting as connected to all the other forms of harassment and abuse that women experience, it is a harmful violation in its own right and it's also connected to the fears that women have about the risk of other forms of sexual violence, and the calculations we are always making about our safety."

She claimed that the way the justice system investigates and prosecutes violence against women is “fraught with challenges” and low charging rates.

Andrea concluded: "We must focus more on the prevention of abuse by changing attitudes through public awareness campaigns, and vital work in schools with young people having access to healthy sex and relationship education."

Of the reports received by Staffordshire Police, 18 of the victims were female and two were male. West Midlands Police recorded the gender for 16 of the 22 victims - 15 were female and one was male.

Across England and Wales, 721 upskirting crimes were recorded in 2021 and 2022 across 38 forces, with 96 per cent of victims whose gender was recorded by police being female.

For the 37 forces that provided details of how the incidents were followed up, 86 (12 per cent) of these crimes resulted in a charge or summons.

Addressing the statistics, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We'd encourage anyone who has been a victim of upskirting to get in touch with us so we can investigate. We know it can leave victims feeling anxious, afraid and violated.

"It takes courage to report something uncomfortable, but we'll always take reports seriously.

"These reports can help us stop it happening to someone else. Sometimes people who commit this type of offence go on to commit more serious offences."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police added: "We recognise the impact that upskirting can have and we are committed to supporting victims of sexual assault and pursuing all lines of enquiry to help find those responsible.

"We understand that cases relating to voyeurism can bring challenges around available evidence and victims supporting further action.

"Whilst we recognise these challenges, we are committed to pursuing all reasonable lines of enquiry and supporting victims as much as possible.

"We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to report it to us as soon as possible. We have a team of specially-trained officers who can speak to victims in confidence.

"More guidance and information around how to report voyeurism and the options available to victims can be found on our website."

A spokesperson for victim support charity SARSAS explained upskirting is part of a spectrum of sexual violence which can be devastating and long-lasting in affecting someone’s mental and emotional health, social life and relationships.

They added: "Alongside some of the trauma symptoms caused by the act of upskirting itself, many victim-survivors also live with the fear that the images may still be out in the public domain and wonder who has and hasn’t seen them.

"This can have a further profound effect on mental health and self-esteem, stopping them from living their lives in the way they would have done before."

Separate Ministry of Justice figures show there have been 356 prosecutions involving upskirting since the law was changed. Of them, 262 led to convicted.

A Government spokesperson added 60 per cent of offenders convicted of voyeurism in the past year were handed a suspended sentence, or placed immediately in custody.

They said: "We created a specific offence to tackle upskirting because it is an abhorrent and degrading crime which no one, especially children, should have to experience.