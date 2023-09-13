Notification Settings

Drug dealer jailed for more than four years after police seize crack cocaine, cash and phone

By Lisa O'Brien

A crack cocaine and heroin dealer has been jailed for more than four years after police found drugs in Cannock.

Connor Kearney

Connor Kearney, 30, from Aston, Birmingham, was arrested in July after officers searched an address in Hednesford.

They found a mobile phone which showed involvement in drug supply, scales, wraps of crack cocaine in cling film and nearly £1,000 in cash.

He admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, acquiring criminal property and being concerned in offering to supply heroin.

Kearney was jailed for four years and one month at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

Staffordshire Police launched Operation Target in June, which aims to disrupt serious and organised crime in the country.

Since the operation began, officers have charged more than 500 suspects with drug related offences across Staffordshire.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with Kearney's case, said: “I am pleased that Kearney admitted his offending and that we were able to take a number of dangerous substances off our streets.

“I hope this serves as a message that those responsible for drug distribution in Staffordshire will be targeted and dealt with as robustly as possible."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

