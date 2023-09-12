Notification Settings

Two men charged after elderly woman has purse stolen from shopping trolley in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'Brien

Two men have appeared in court after a 91-year-old woman had her purse stolen from her shopping trolley in Wolverhampton.

It happened at Wulfrun Square on Friday.

Darius Babel, aged 30, from Wolverhampton, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with theft, fraud by false representation and the possession of a controlled drug – Class B cannabis.

He was remanded into custody.

Ilie Dumitru, aged 54, from Wolverhampton, was charged with theft and false representation.

He appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for a first hearing and was remanded into custody.

Police officers assisted the lady and safely transported her home.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

