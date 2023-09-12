Two men charged after elderly woman has purse stolen from shopping trolley in Wolverhampton

It happened at Wulfrun Square on Friday.

Darius Babel, aged 30, from Wolverhampton, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with theft, fraud by false representation and the possession of a controlled drug – Class B cannabis.

He was remanded into custody.

Ilie Dumitru, aged 54, from Wolverhampton, was charged with theft and false representation.

He appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for a first hearing and was remanded into custody.