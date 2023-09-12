Five dogs seized from property alongside machete after reports of dog fighting nearby

Police also found a machete and suspected Class A drugs at the Birmingham property.

Working alongside the RSPCA, a warrant was carried out on Tuesday at an address in Saltley, where the dogs were seized.

They have not yet been identified but are not thought to be on the banned breeds list.

Along with the dogs, officers found dog training equipment and books about dog breeding, as well as a machete and quantity of suspected Class A drugs, which are being examined so they can be identified.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs as well as under section 8 of the Animal Welfare Act. Another man, 30, was also arrested under section 8 of the act.

Officers were supported by members of the Operations Support Unit and Drones team, as well as RSPCA representatives.

The warrant was a joint operation set up after members of the community reported suspected dog fighting in the nearby area to the RSPCA.