Appeal to find three masked bike riders involved in 'shocking' drive-by shooting

Police are appealing for information after a drive-by shooting in Quinton. Pictured: the three people on bikes and the car that was fired at.

Shots were fired by a masked rider on a scrambler-style e-bike towards a white Lexus as it travelled along Quinton Road West, Quinton, at around 5.45pm.

The masked riders of two other scrambler style e-bikes were also involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Following extensive enquiries, police are releasing images of three people we would like to speak to and are asking people to come forward to help us identify them.

"We know the images are not clear, but we're hoping people's memories will be jogged or that they will be known locally.

"We are also appealing to the occupants of the Lexus to come forward to tell us what they know about the incident."

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, from the Major Crime Team, said: "We continue to work hard to understand the circumstances leading up to this incident. This happened in broad daylight, and on a main arterial route. This incident is truly shocking and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“We are pursuing several leads and are checking CCTV in and around the surrounding areas to understand what took place, where it began and how it culminated in the incident on Quinton Road West.

“We appeal to anyone who thinks they have information about the incident to make contact with us.

"We would also ask anyone who lives, visits or has businesses in and around the surrounding areas to check their cameras to see if they've picked up any footage that could help our investigation.

"We have also created an online portal where people can submit phone, dashcam or ring doorbell footage.

You can submit footage directly to the police online at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C11-PO1

Alternatively if you'd rather speak to officers call 101 or contact them via Live Chat on their website quoting crime reference number 20/791074/23.

Det Insp Cordell said: "We are aware of another reported incident which took place on Saturday afternoon in Ridgmond Croft but at this stage, we are not treating the incidents as connected."

Inspector Jason Wathes added: "I want to reassure people that we have put additional resources from our traffic and priority crime team into the area and will be conducting operations to tackle issues that are impacting people locally.

"Our overall crime figures for the year shows that we have reduced offences in the area by almost a quarter, but we appreciate that the community will be really concerned by what happened on Sunday.

"Over the next few weeks we will be arranging a community meeting where people can speak to us directly and tell us about their concerns.