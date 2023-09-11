Notification Settings

Police continue to appeal for wanted man

By Daniel Walton

Police are continuing to appeal for help in finding a man wanted in relation to a number of domestic related offences.

Grant Underhill
Grant Underhill

West Mercia Police want to speak to Grant Underhill, who is known to have links to Kidderminster and other parts of Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "Following our appeal last week, officers are still searching for Grant Underhill in relation to a number of domestic related offences.

"It is believed he may be able to help with enquiries."

Anyone who sees Grant is advised not to approach him, and instead call 999 quoting 22/83773/23.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

