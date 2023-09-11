Police continue to appeal for wanted man

Grant Underhill

West Mercia Police want to speak to Grant Underhill, who is known to have links to Kidderminster and other parts of Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "Following our appeal last week, officers are still searching for Grant Underhill in relation to a number of domestic related offences.

"It is believed he may be able to help with enquiries."

Following our appeal last week, officers are still searching for Grant Underhill in relation to a number of domestic related offences. It is believed he may be able to help with enquiries.



Read more: https://t.co/3bZitKUdkU pic.twitter.com/F6gTDe9VyP — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) September 11, 2023