Police called to Black Country pub after reports of 'disorder' in car park

The incident occurred on a car park near The Red Lion in Sedgley. Photo: Google Maps.

Officers and police dogs were seen at the scene near The Red Lion pub on the Bull Ring in Sedgley, at around 11pm.

No arrests were made and police are analysing CCTV footage to determine whether any crime took place, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to reports of disorder on a car park to the rear of a pub on the Bull Ring, Sedgley, shortly before 11pm on Thursday evening.