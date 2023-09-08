The dispersal order will be in place for 48 hours

West Midlands Police has pledged "tough action" in Blakenall, with officers to be out in the area over this weekend in an effort to stop a rise in incidents.

It comes after an emergency dispersal order was put in place on Thursday evening, after "large groups" of young people were behaving in a "nuisance" manner, including "dangerously" driving off-road bikes.

The same powers have been put in place for 48 hours from 5pm on Friday, with officers authorised to arrest anyone who ignores the order and does not leave when instructed to do so.

Police say they are working with the council and other partners to prevent this happening again in the future.

This could see people evicted from their homes if they persistently cause anti-social behaviour.

Anyone who knows someone who is responsible for crime and anti-social behaviour in their area have been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website.