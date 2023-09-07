Police 'targeting shoplifters' in Wolverhampton as two women charged this week

Police are targeting shoplifters in Wolverhampton city centre. Photo: Google Maps.

As part of their effort, police charged two women with high value thefts this week, and the pair will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 20.

West Midlands Police say they are prioritising targeting shoplifters in Wolverhampton "as it has such a detrimental impact on local businesses".

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our team are always on the lookout for prolific offenders and recognise familiar faces who return time and again to commit crime. Prompt arrests assist us in recovering stolen property and returning it to its owner.

"In addition we review crimes each day that have been reported in the city centre over the previous 24 hours and progress investigations where arrests haven’t been made to explore CCTV to identify suspects.

"We work closely with security teams and businesses to share information via the link radio system. Their help is vital in helping us catch shoplifters and also to deter them. We have regular meetings with retailers to hear their concerns and share the work we have been doing across the city centre.