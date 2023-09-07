140 plants were seized after Staffordshire Police carried out a warrant in Great Wyrley

Staffordshire Police found the mammoth-sized haul spread across three-rooms after carrying out a warrant on an address in Great Wyrley on Thursday morning.

Staffordshire Police said: "A 23-year-old man, from Walsall, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and is being questioned in custody."