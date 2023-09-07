Notification Settings

Man arrested as 140 cannabis plants seized at Great Wyrley property

By Daniel WaltonWalsallCrimePublished:

Police have arrested a man and seized 140 cannabis plants at a home.

140 plants were seized after Staffordshire Police carried out a warrant in Great Wyrley
Staffordshire Police found the mammoth-sized haul spread across three-rooms after carrying out a warrant on an address in Great Wyrley on Thursday morning.

A 23-year-old Walsall man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of cannabis and is being questioned in custody.

The activity follows our ongoing commitment to proactively target those involved in drug cultivation across Staffordshire – called Operation Levidrome."

