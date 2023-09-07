Staffordshire Police found the mammoth-sized haul spread across three-rooms after carrying out a warrant on an address in Great Wyrley on Thursday morning.
A 23-year-old Walsall man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of cannabis and is being questioned in custody.
The activity follows our ongoing commitment to proactively target those involved in drug cultivation across Staffordshire – called Operation Levidrome."