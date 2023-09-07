Man, 19, remanded in custody after pleading guilty to Kidderminster burglary

Man found guilty of murdering Wolverhampton father who tried to evict killer from flat
Premium
A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to a burglary in Kidderminster.
Jamie Bishop, from Hollywood, Worcestershire, was arrested on a bench warrant and pleaded guilty to the burglary from 2021.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday, with a date to be set for sentencing.
Bishop is also charged with another burglary on December 22, 2022, and will appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on September 19.