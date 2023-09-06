Notification Settings

Police warning to add trackers after bike found four weeks after theft

By Daniel Walton

Police have warned vehicle owners to fit tracking devices after finding a moped four weeks after it was stolen.

The moped that was returned to its owner four weeks after it was stolen
Wednesbury Town Police discovered the vehicle in Hateley Heath on Wednesday after it was stolen from a driveway in Oldbury four weeks ago.

Officers have now taken the chance to warn car and bike owners to get tracking devices fitted to their vehicles to help with stolen vehicle recovery.

On Twitter, Wednesbury Town Police said: "We've discovered this bike from Hateley Heath today after it was stolen from a driveway in Oldbury four weeks ago.

"Frequently seen around the Wednesbury area. We highly recommend fitting tracking devices to your vehicles where possible, and keeping them secure at all times."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

