Dudley Police and Brierley Hill boxing club team up to knock-out crime

Carl and Ben Collins are helping young people stay away from crime

Team Pumpkin Boxing provides weekly classes to youngsters and was set up by boxing coach Carl Collins and his 19-year-old son Ben.

The club pulls in over 100 up-and-coming boxers of all abilities to its gym in Old Bush Street every week.

Among those attending are young people the police referred for training sessions.

Carl and Ben are passionate about helping vulnerable youngsters and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and they contacted the police requesting advice and contacts around expanding further into the community.

Sergeant Jim Newton from Dudley Police’s Partnerships Team explained: “We know that those involved in antisocial behaviour often lack stability and structure in their lives.

"They may have problems at home or are struggling at school and without proper guidance and support they can become disruptive. We thought the rigour and respect that boxing teaches could help prevent these youngsters going astray.”

Officers approached Merry Hill Shopping Centre management as some of the young people we were looking to refer were causing a nuisance there.

The Merry Hill team agreed to fund 20 youths from the local area to attend the gym.

Dudley Council provided further 10 recruits from their family hubs, which provide support to families with special social and health needs across the borough.

The opportunity to train at Team Pumpkin is offered as an incentive to young people to disengage from antisocial activity and those attending have to sign up to a strict behavioural contract.

Sergeant Newton added: "We’re trying to steer young people away from anti-social behaviour before they slide into more serious, criminal pursuits.

“We don’t want to stigmatise them but we’re not rewarding them for misbehaving either. We’re giving them a chance to channel their energies into something positive but in return they’ve got to adhere to our code of conduct. Their response so far has been great and, since joining the gym, all of our recruits have steered clear of bother.”

Team Pumpkin Boxing is also part of the Government's Holidays Activities and Food (HAF) programme which helps struggling families. During the summer break, the club provided boxing classes to children who get free school meals.

Owner Carl Collins said: “There are loads of stories of people whose lives have been turned around by boxing. It’s a demanding sport but it’s also very rewarding. As well as boosting confidence and self-esteem, it also instils discipline and respect.