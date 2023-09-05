Victims attacked and robbed by gang who pulled up alongside them in Audi

The incident occurred between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday, August 25 on Worcester Road.
A Silver Audi car pulled up alongside the two victims and a group of people got out of the vehicle to attack them.
The victims suffered multiple injuries and a mobile phone was also taken.
West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time may have witnessed or have dash-cam footage of the incident.
A spokesman said: "Please contact PC Mends by email Rhiannon.mends1@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07971971473.
"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is 100 per cent anonymous.
"You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."