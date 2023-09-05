Victims attacked and robbed by gang who pulled up alongside them in Audi

The violent robbery occurred on Worcester Road in Hagley. Photo: Google Maps.

The incident occurred between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday, August 25 on Worcester Road.

A Silver Audi car pulled up alongside the two victims and a group of people got out of the vehicle to attack them.

The victims suffered multiple injuries and a mobile phone was also taken.

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time may have witnessed or have dash-cam footage of the incident.

A spokesman said: "Please contact PC Mends by email Rhiannon.mends1@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07971971473.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is 100 per cent anonymous.