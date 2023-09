Police 'swiftly' traced the vehicle due to its tracker.

The BMW was taken shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, but police swiftly traced the vehicle to a road in Tipton due to the tracker in the car.

With the help of West Midlands Police's drone team and dog unit, they were able to quickly locate two suspects.

The men, aged 24 and 23, were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.