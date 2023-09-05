Notification Settings

Kidderminster man, 20, arrested in drugs swoop after reports of 'cuckooing'

By Eleanor LawsonKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 20-year-old man from Kidderminster has been arrested along with two women after a drugs raid at an address in Worcester.

Police raided an address after receiving reports of cuckooing.
The address had been reported to West Mercia Police in regards to cuckooing - a form of action where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over by a criminal to use it to deal, store or take drugs.

Officers from the South Worcestershire County Lines team raided the property on Monday, after using force to gain entry, and were supported by officers from Warndon Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team.

After entering the property, officers recovered a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, along with cash and mobile phones.

Two women, aged 40 and 48, from Worcester, and one man, aged 20, from Kidderminster, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

All three have been bailed while enquiries continue.

