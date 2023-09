Thieves targeted this motorbike at New Cross Hospital. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Their intervention prevented the robbery, but unfortunately, the bike's steering mechanism was criminally damaged in the process.

West Midlands Police have released an image of the bike.

A spokesperson for the force said: "This motorbike was targeted by thieves at New Cross Hospital today, but they were thankfully unsuccessful due to members of the public quickly intervening.

"The theft was averted, but the bike's steering mechanism was criminally damaged in the process.