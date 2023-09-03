Six people arrested after dawn robbery at Dudley petrol station

Officers rushed to the scene of an active robbery at a Texaco in Dudley. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police officers arrested six people following a robbery at a Texaco garage on Wolverhampton Street, Dudley.

Officers rushed to the scene early today to reports of an active robbery involving at least six people.

Some suspects attempted to run from officers but all were apprehended, police said.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "Team 2 Officers tipped out of the office first thing this morning in response to a live robbery.

"We caught all of the six suspects (Some tried to run.. unsuccessfully) who are now in custody"

