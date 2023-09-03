Notification Settings

Six people arrested after dawn robbery at Dudley petrol station

By Daniel WaltonDudleyCrimePublished:

Six people have been arrested following an early morning robbery.

Officers rushed to the scene of an active robbery at a Texaco in Dudley. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police officers arrested six people following a robbery at a Texaco garage on Wolverhampton Street, Dudley.

Officers rushed to the scene early today to reports of an active robbery involving at least six people.

Some suspects attempted to run from officers but all were apprehended, police said.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "Team 2 Officers tipped out of the office first thing this morning in response to a live robbery.

"We caught all of the six suspects (Some tried to run.. unsuccessfully) who are now in custody"

West Midlands Police has been approached for more information.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

