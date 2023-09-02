West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.

The pilot scheme, covering the West Mercia Police force area, is intended to protect and reassure victims by ensuring the police are able to monitor a perpetrator’s whereabouts, as well as a curfew and ban being enforced so they do not go within a certain distance of a victim’s home.

Earlier this year, Mr Campion secured £1.2 million of Home Office funding for the DRIVE project.

Combining funding from the commissioner and the Home Office, it will create an all-risk level perpetrator programme delivered by one provider that will now be available across West Mercia.

Mr Campion said it was a "huge leap forward" which means that all perpetrators will receive, for the first time in West Mercia Police history, "the help and support they need to change their harmful behaviour".

He said: “I am committed to breaking the cycle of domestic abuse and it will continue to be my commitment to ensure victims and survivors are given the protection they need to be kept safe, including challenging perpetrators’ behaviours.

“Whilst I am proud as PCC to continue funding support services for domestic abuse victims, we need to do ever more to stop those committing the abuse. The new pilot scheme will be an extension of the work I have commissioned to ensure no person has to face the devastating impact of domestic abuse in our communities, or no victim or survivor is at risk of being retraumatised by having to face those who have caused them harm.