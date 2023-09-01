Rape suspect arrested after being chased by student officers

A man believed to be in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of rape last night.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was attacked by a stranger on Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, at around 4pm on August 27.

He fled when he was disturbed by a woman who was walking nearby with her grandchildren.

CCTV showing a suspect was recovered and student neighbourhood officers spotted the suspect at around 5.30pm yesterday and chased him on foot before arresting him.

Det Ch Insp Wes Martin, from the force's public protection unit, said: "This was a horrifying attack and all of our efforts have been focused on supporting the woman and arresting the suspect.

"Our neighbourhood officers did a fantastic job identifying and arresting a suspect, working closely with our public protection officers, who are now investigating."

The woman is continuing to recover from the attack, and is being supported by police and other agencies.