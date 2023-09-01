Five people set for court for drug supply charges

The five defendants were released on conditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 28

An investigation by the Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has led to charges being brought against five people from the Wolverhampton area for the illegal supply of prescription-only medicines and controlled drugs.

Four men and one woman aged between 40 and 60 from the Wolverhampton area were charged on Thursday and appeared at Dudley Magistrates' Court with offences connected with the illegal supply of prescription-only and unlicensed medicines.

The charges follow an investigation by the MHRA’s CEU into illegally operating websites supplying medicines including powerful sleeping pills, strong painkillers and medicines used to treat epilepsy and anxiety.

Everton Reynolds, aged 56, and 54-year-old Paul Billingham from Willenhall and 40-year-old Junior Ranger, 46-year-old Anita Rama and 52-year old Andrew Nicholls from Wolverhampton have been charged with offences under the Criminal Law Act 1977, Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

The charges include conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, conspiracy to supply a class C controlled drug, conspiracy to sell, supply, or offer to sell or supply an unauthorised medicinal product, conspiracy to sell or supply a prescription-only medicine and conspiracy to distribute goods bearing, or the packaging of which bore, a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trademark.

Reynolds has also been charged with knowingly failing to disclose a key to protected information having been served with a notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.