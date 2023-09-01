Fifth man charged with murder over killing of Black Country DPD worker

Aurman Singh was killed in Shrewsbury on August 21

Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, was arrested in Peterborough yesterday.

This afternoon he was charged with the murder of DPD worker Aurman Singh, from Smethwick, and he is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Earlier this week, four men charged with murder appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court where they were remanded in custody for a trial in February 2024.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, the four men are accused of the murder.

Aurman Singh

Aurman Singh was killed while delivering parcels delivering parcels in Shrewsbury on August 21.