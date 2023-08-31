Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police storm Kidderminster property and allegedly find weapons and class A drugs

By Lauren HillKidderminsterCrimePublished: Comments

A dramatic short video posted by police shows officers storming a property armed with an enforcer and sniffer dog.

Kidderminster Police during the raids.
Kidderminster Police during the raids.

Kidderminster Police seized weapons and a quantity of what they believe to be class A drugs after targeting two addresses in the Horsefair area on Thursday.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the warrants as part of their efforts to crack down on drug dealers in the town.

Three men were searched and weapons were seized. Sniffer dogs also allegedly uncovered what are believed to be drugs.

Kidderminster Safer Neighbourhood Inspector, Lisa Hornberger, said the warrant had been executed following some good intelligence work.

She said: "Today's proactive warrant is based on good intelligence around the illegal supply of drugs in the town and shows we will not stop in our pursuit of those whose actions ultimately heap misery on our communities.

"We have taken some illegal weapons and drugs off the streets and disrupted the activities of people we suspect of dealing in Kidderminster."

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News