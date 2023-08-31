Police storm Kidderminster property and allegedly find weapons and class A drugs

Kidderminster Police during the raids.

Kidderminster Police seized weapons and a quantity of what they believe to be class A drugs after targeting two addresses in the Horsefair area on Thursday.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the warrants as part of their efforts to crack down on drug dealers in the town.

Three men were searched and weapons were seized. Sniffer dogs also allegedly uncovered what are believed to be drugs.

Kidderminster Safer Neighbourhood Inspector, Lisa Hornberger, said the warrant had been executed following some good intelligence work.

She said: "Today's proactive warrant is based on good intelligence around the illegal supply of drugs in the town and shows we will not stop in our pursuit of those whose actions ultimately heap misery on our communities.