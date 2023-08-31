Notification Settings

Police looking to speak to man after electronic equipment stolen from Halesowen

By Eleanor LawsonHalesowenCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Halesowen.

Do you recognise this man?
Electronic equipment was stolen from a property in Mucklow Hill at just after 10.15am on June 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, quoting 20/515238/23.

