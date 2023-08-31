Police looking to speak to man after electronic equipment stolen from Halesowen

Electronic equipment was stolen from a property in Mucklow Hill at just after 10.15am on June 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, quoting 20/515238/23.
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Halesowen.
Electronic equipment was stolen from a property in Mucklow Hill at just after 10.15am on June 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, quoting 20/515238/23.