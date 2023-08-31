The 29-year-old man was arrested on Planetary Road in Wednesfield. Photo: Google.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Planetary Road in Wednesfield last night after local officers spotted the car.

The driver is charged with drink driving, driving with a child not wearing a seatbelt, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police said: "Road safety is a priority for West Midlands Police and Operation Triton has been launched to reduce the number fatalities and people seriously injured on the region’s roads.