Man accused of 'driving erratically' and drink driving whilst child wasn't wearing seatbelt

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A man is set to appear in court this morning accused of drink driving and other driving offences, after police officers spotted a Mercedes being driven "erratically".

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Planetary Road in Wednesfield. Photo: Google.
The 29-year-old was arrested on Planetary Road in Wednesfield last night after local officers spotted the car.

The driver is charged with drink driving, driving with a child not wearing a seatbelt, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police said: "Road safety is a priority for West Midlands Police and Operation Triton has been launched to reduce the number fatalities and people seriously injured on the region’s roads.

"Find out more here: west-midlands.police.uk/camp.../operation-triton."

