Appeal for man in connection to cash stolen from Dudley property

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to about a burglary in Dudley.

Do you recognise this man?

The force says cash was taken from a property in Wolverhampton Road during the early hours of August 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote 20/681270/23.

