Two boys aged 14 and 15 charged after armed robberies in Birmingham

By Eleanor Lawson

Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been charged after two armed robberies in Birmingham which happened within 10 minutes of each other.

The armed robbery happened near James Watt Queensway on Monday evening. Photo: Google.
The robberies occurred off James Watt Queensway in the city centre on Monday evening. Police arrested three teenagers.

In one of the robberies, a 19-year-old man was threatened with weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and AirPods.

Police arrived at the scene just before 9pm and promptly arrested three boys - one aged 14 and two aged 15 - on suspicion of robbery.

Officers located two machetes and found stolen items which were returned to the owner.

The 15-year-old boys were also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The 14-year-old boy and one of the 15-year-olds, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

The third boy, 15, has been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

