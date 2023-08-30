Two boys aged 14 and 15 charged after armed robberies in Birmingham

The armed robbery happened near James Watt Queensway on Monday evening. Photo: Google.

The robberies occurred off James Watt Queensway in the city centre on Monday evening. Police arrested three teenagers.

In one of the robberies, a 19-year-old man was threatened with weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and AirPods.

Police arrived at the scene just before 9pm and promptly arrested three boys - one aged 14 and two aged 15 - on suspicion of robbery.

Officers located two machetes and found stolen items which were returned to the owner.

The 15-year-old boys were also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The 14-year-old boy and one of the 15-year-olds, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.