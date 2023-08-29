Notification Settings

Three teens arrested following alleged burglary spree

By Daniel WaltonBirminghamCrimePublished:

Three teens have been arrested on suspicion of committing a series of burglaries before trying to evade police in a stolen car.

Police say the driver of the stolen car tried to flee.

Officers arrested the teenagers after spotting a Volvo that had been taken from a home in Sutton Coldfield last Thursday.

The vehicle attempted to flee from officers, heading towards Perry Barr, but police managed to bring it to a stop on Aldridge Road just before 2pm.

Police detained three teens, two 16-year-old boys, and another aged 17, on suspicion of burglary, taking them into custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We yesterday spotted a Volvo which had been taken following a break-in in Sutton Coldfield last Thursday (24 August).

"The vehicle made off from officers in Perry Barr but we managed to bring it to a stop in Aldridge Road at just before 2pm. We detained two 16-year-old boys, and another aged 17, on suspicion of burglary and they were taken into custody for questioning."

The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop; while a 16-year-old was further detained for possessing a knife.

The spokesperson continued: "Following further inquiries, it's suspected they were involved in four other burglaries in the Sutton Coldfield and Witton area where a Nissan, keys to an Audi, crash and jewellery were stolen between Thursday and yesterday.

"The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop; while a 16-year-old was further detained for possession of a knife."

The teens currently remain in custody as police question them in connection with all of the offences.

