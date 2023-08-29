Notification Settings

Man allegedly jumps in river in bid to escape arrest as police respond to reported rail scrap theft

By Eleanor Lawson

A man allegedly tried to evade arrest by jumping into a river in Stafford yesterday, after police were alerted to rail scrap being stolen.

The incident occurred near Stafford Railway Station. Photo: Google.

Officers arrived at the scene near Stafford Railway Station and arrested three men, but only after one of the suspects allegedly tried to make a dramatic escape via a nearby river.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the area near Stafford railway station at around 11:40am yesterday (28 August) following a text to 61016 reporting theft of rail scrap.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Police and National Police Air Service (NPAS).

"Three males were arrested on suspicion of theft. One male has been released on conditional bail and two remain in custody. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

British Transport Police added on Twitter: "Yesterday our officers responded to reports of break in at a Network Rail Depot in Staffordshire. We responded along with colleagues from the Staffordshire Police dogs unit and NPAS Midlands.

"Three in custody, including the one who thought he could evade us by swimming across a river!"

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

