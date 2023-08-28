Notification Settings

Van owners urged to secure vehicles and keep valuables safe after spate of thefts

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police in Staffordshire are urging van owners to secure their vehicles and remove valuables after a spate of thefts.

Offenders appear to be cutting holes in doors and locks, peeling panels back and damaging windows, in order to access tools which have been stored in vans both overnight and whilst the vehicles are parked during the day.

Ford Transits and Vauxhall Vivaros are amongst the most commonly affected vehicles, Staffordshire Police said.

Incidents have been reported in East Staffordshire, Tamworth and Lichfield, at residential locations, business premises and hotel and shopping centre car parks.

Police say van owners should remain vigilant and consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to such offences.

Drivers are urged to lock their van in a secure garage where possible or ensure their van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.

Lisa O'Brien

