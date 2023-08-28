Notification Settings

More than 90 crime suspects being held in cells across West Midlands on Bank Holiday Monday

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

More than 90 crime suspects are currently in cells across the West Midlands over alleged offences ranging from vehicle theft and possession of Class A drugs to assaults and criminal damage.

West Midlands Police said in Bloxwich, people were in its custody block on suspicion of making threats to kill and driving while unfit through drugs.

A 47-year-old man is currently in custody after being arrested today for common assault at an address in Walsall Wood.

At the force's Oldbury cells, there are people in custody on suspicion of assault and possessing Class A drugs.

A 25-year-old man is also currently being questioned on suspicion of stealing a car in Selly Oak.

In Wolverhampton, among those being questioned is a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply after a home was searched on Wolverhampton Road.

At the police force's Perry Barr custody block, crime suspects are being held over allegedly possessing a knife, assault, criminal damage and theft.

A 33-year-old man is also in custody accused of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after officers stopped a car on Pershore Road and discovered a quantity of Class A and B drugs.

