Wolverhampton railway station, where Gbemi Nwaigwe drove without due care and attention

Gbemi Nwaigwe, 37, admitted one charge of driving without due care and attention when she appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on August 18.

The charge dated back to November 24 last year when she was driving a black Fiat towards the drop-off area at the city's railway station.

After admitting the charge, Nwaigwe, of Fifth Avenue, Wolverhampton, was ordered to pay £350 compensation and had five penalty points added to her licence.