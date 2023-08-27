Driver arrested in Dudley after 'short police chase'

The car was abandoned outside of the Lye Community Centre on Cross Walks, Stourbridge

Officers attempted to stop a car in the Brierley Hill area of Dudley early this morning.

After abandoning the car the driver was caught following a short chase with police, where officers established he was driving with no licence or insurance.

On social media, Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, this car failed to stop for us. The driver abandoned the car and ran. We detained him following a short foot chase and established he had no licence or insurance.