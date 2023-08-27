Notification Settings

Driver arrested in Dudley after 'short police chase'

By Daniel Walton

Police have arrested a driver after he allegedly failed to stop for officers.

The car was abandoned outside of the Lye Community Centre on Cross Walks, Stourbridge

Officers attempted to stop a car in the Brierley Hill area of Dudley early this morning.

After abandoning the car the driver was caught following a short chase with police, where officers established he was driving with no licence or insurance.

On social media, Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, this car failed to stop for us. The driver abandoned the car and ran. We detained him following a short foot chase and established he had no licence or insurance.

"We have seized the car under the Road Traffic Act and reported the driver to court."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

