More than 300 cannabis plants found in Dudley property after police tip off

Officers gained access to the Dudley Town property on Saturday (August 26) following a tip-off.
They found it was being used to grow cannabis, with more than 300 plants recovered.
Police released images of the drugs farm in question and pledged to "investigate and establish who is responsible."
Thanks to information from the community we have gained access to a property on Dudley Town which was being used to grow cannabis.— Dudley Town Police (@DudleyTownWMP) August 26, 2023
We’ve recovered over 300 plants and will investigate to establish who is responsible.. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/S3QlhxGU8A