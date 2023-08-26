Notification Settings

More than 300 cannabis plants found in Dudley property after police tip off

DudleyCrimePublished: Comments

Police are hunting those responsible for a large cannabis farm they discovered in Dudley.

Police released images of the cannabis farm.
Officers gained access to the Dudley Town property on Saturday (August 26) following a tip-off.

They found it was being used to grow cannabis, with more than 300 plants recovered.

Police released images of the drugs farm in question and pledged to "investigate and establish who is responsible."

