Urgent appeal launched for man wanted in connection with attempted rapes

By Daniel Walton

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a man wanted for two attempted rapes.

Fawad Hakimi, 22, who is wanted in connection with several offences, including two attempted rapes
Officers in Wolverhampton Police are hunting 22-year-old Fawad Hakimi, who is wanted on suspicion of several offences including the attempted rape of two different women.

The incidents took place this month in the Park Village area of the city. Police have warned anyone who has seen Hakimi not to approach him as they believe he may be armed.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've been searching for Hakimi and are now appealing to the public to let us know if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

"Please don't approach him, we believe he is dangerous and may be armed."

Anyone who has information relating to the whereabouts of Hakimi, or has seen him, is asked to call the police on 999.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

