Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver 'tried to get out of way' and 'wasn't racing' Audi before crash that killed brothers

Premium
By Deborah HardimanBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Bentley driver has denied racing another high-powered car seconds before a fatal crash that killed two young boys on a dual carriageway.

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh with their parents Jaswinder and Arathi
Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh with their parents Jaswinder and Arathi

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay, from Sedgley, were in the family’s BMW with their mother Arathi Nehar when it was struck by an Audi on the A4123 Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton on March 14, 2019.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News