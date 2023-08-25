Driver 'tried to get out of way' and 'wasn't racing' Audi before crash that killed brothers

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay, from Sedgley, were in the family’s BMW with their mother Arathi Nehar when it was struck by an Audi on the A4123 Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton on March 14, 2019.
A Bentley driver has denied racing another high-powered car seconds before a fatal crash that killed two young boys on a dual carriageway.
Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay, from Sedgley, were in the family’s BMW with their mother Arathi Nehar when it was struck by an Audi on the A4123 Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton on March 14, 2019.