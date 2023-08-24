Notification Settings

Walsall Police searching for teenage criminal who has breached bail

By Adam Smith

Published:

Walsall Police have appealed for information for a teenage criminal who has breached his bailed conditions.

Rio Halls

Walsall Police posted a picture of Rio Halls on social media.

The police tweeted: "Wanted! Have you seen Rio Halls?

"The 18-year-old, with links to Walsall and Erdington, is wanted for a breach of his bail conditions and we are keen to trace him.

"If you see him ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/15895/23."

