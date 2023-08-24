Walsall Police searching for teenage criminal who has breached bail

Walsall Police posted a picture of Rio Halls on social media.
The police tweeted: "Wanted! Have you seen Rio Halls?
#WANTED | Have you seen Rio Halls?— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) August 24, 2023
The 18-year-old, with links to #Walsall and Erdington, is wanted for a breach of his bail conditions and we are keen to trace him.
If you see him ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/15895/23. pic.twitter.com/Eg6YsLPC4E
"If you see him ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/15895/23."